Ananya Panday Excited for ‘Good Fun’ Working with Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been rumored to be dating for several months.

The dating rumors started after they were seen interacting at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali celebration in 2022.

They have been spotted attending concerts, movies, and spending time together in Lisbon.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have captured media attention for several months due to speculations about their romantic involvement. However, neither of them has officially confirmed or denied the relationship.

The dating rumors initially sparked during Kriti Sanon’s Diwali celebration in 2022 when they were seen interacting. Subsequent images and videos showing them attending an Arctic Monkeys concert in Spain, spending time in Lisbon, and going to a movie together led fans to believe they are in a relationship.

In a recent interview, Ananya disclosed whether she envisions collaborating with Aditya in the near future.

During a recent interview, Ananya Panday was questioned about her desire to collaborate with both Kartik Aaryan and speculated partner Aditya Roy Kapur.

In response to the query, the actress from “Liger” commented, “I don’t know, when there’s a good enough script to work with both of them. I mean, I have already worked with Kartik before and it was great fun. So hopefully, we’ll do Pati Patni Aur Voh 2 or something like that.”

Using Aditya’s nickname, Ananya included, “And I’ve never worked with Adi but it’ll be good fun to work with him.” When questioned about her marriage plans, the actress responded by saying, “I’m still very young, so not soon. Someday, I really want to get married but not soon.”

Addressing the speculation surrounding their romance, Aditya and Ananya were observed enjoying quality moments in Lisbon, where they even interacted with fans and took pictures. The alleged duo also shared an outing to watch the film “Barbie” together. An fortunate fan managed to capture the moment the “Aashiqui 2” star entered the same cinema hall as her, seizing the opportunity to take photos with both Aditya and Ananya.

In terms of her professional commitments, Ananya is currently engrossed in the promotion of her upcoming comedy movie “Dream Girl 2,” where she shares the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film’s scheduled release date is August 25, 2023. Recently, she also made a notable guest appearance in the song “Heart Throb” from the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

On the other hand, Aditya is set to appear in the forthcoming film “Metro In Dino,” directed by Anurag Basu, where he will be sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan.

