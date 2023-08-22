Ananya Panday Joins Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Project?

Ananya Panday’s “Dream Girl 2” movie is scheduled for August 25 release.

Aryan Khan's 6-episode web show to be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Ananya Panday subtly suggests her involvement in Aryan Khan's series "Stardom."

Aryan Khan is set to embark on his directorial journey with a web series named “Stardom,” marking his first directorial endeavor. Comprising six episodes, the series will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and will unfold within the context of the Bollywood film industry. The production is projected to commence in the upcoming year.

Although Aryan has initiated the process of developing his series, it’s yet to be confirmed whether he’ll solely be the showrunner or also have an on-screen role. Nevertheless, in a recent instance, Ananya Panday, the actress from “Student of the Year 2,” responded ambiguously when questioned about her potential involvement in the project. This non-definitive response has led to speculation about her potential participation.

When asked during an interview if she would be involved in the web series, the actress playfully responded, “Can’t talk about anything, honestly.”

In addition to articulating his imaginative concepts, Aryan Khan is also embarking on a business journey with his inaugural brand, D’YAVOL. Aryan revealed that it has been nearly five years since the inception of his lifestyle luxury collective, which he has now introduced in collaboration with his associates Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva.

At present, Ananya Panday is engaged in the promotion of her upcoming movie “Dream Girl 2,” in which she shares the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa. This film serves as the follow-up to the 2019 release “Dream Girl.”

In this movie, Ananya’s role has shifted from merely responding to comedic situations to actively engaging in comedy. Furthermore, Ananya Panday is poised to step into the realm of web series with her upcoming debut on an OTT platform titled “Call Me Bae.”

