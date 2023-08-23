Ananya Panday Reveals Special Bond with ‘Jawan’ Actor Shah Rukh Khan

Ananya Panday is eagerly awaiting the premiere of her upcoming movie Dream Girl 2.

Ananya Panday is eagerly awaiting the premiere of her upcoming movie Dream Girl, a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster. In this new chapter, she portrays Pari, the romantic interest of Ayushmann Khurrana’s character.

The film is set to hit screens on August 25, 2023. Ananya Panday enjoys a close association with Shah Rukh Khan and happens to be the best friend of his daughter, Suhana Khan. Interestingly, Dream Girl 2 has a unique link to SRK as well.

In an earlier promotional segment, Ayushmann Khurrana’s role, Pooja, playfully interacted with Shah Rukh’s character from the movie Pathaan. Recently, the actress openly spoke about her connection with the esteemed actor.

In an exclusive interview, Ananya Panday discussed the close relationship she has with the actor known for his role in “Jawan” and reminisced about their connection, “The first time he saw me on the big screen, he sent me a really long message, which I’ve almost framed and kept at home. Even though I’ve known him practically all my life, I’m still star-struck every time he walks into the room and that’s not just because of the actor that he is but also the human being that he is.”

When questioned about the quality she most admires in him, the actress from Pati Patni Aur Woh responded by saying, “He’s witty, humble, funny, and caring and can make anyone feel so, so special. I’ve observed the human being in him a lot while growing up”

Discussing her family’s enthusiasm for the upcoming movie Dream Girl 2, Ananya disclosed, “My dad is very excited. My nana is also very thrilled. He sent me a very sweet message on our family group. He wrote, ‘This film will be the greatest film of all times and beat all box office numbers.’ It’s my family’s kind of film. My mum’s side of the family live in Delhi. I know that they’re the kind of audience who will watch the first-day-first-show of this film.”

The actress of “Gehraiyaan” is uncertain whether her younger sister, Rysa Panday, will view the movie or not. “I don’t know about my younger sister though. She has Tarantino-esque choices. She wished me good luck for the film. So, maybe, she’ll watch it,” she added.

