Ananya Panday’s Sun-Kissed Yellow Saree Sets Internet Ablaze

Bollywood’s Gen Z sensation, Ananya Panday, has become a beacon of style, effortlessly blending class and sensuality with each appearance. Her fearless fashion choices, spanning vibrant colors, micro patterns, and bodycon dresses, showcase a perfect fusion of contemporary and traditional elements. Ananya effortlessly transitions between red carpets, daily outings, and airport looks, reflecting her adaptability and fashion-forward mindset.

Recently, Ananya graced an event in a stunning yellow saree by renowned designer Manish Malhotra. The brilliant hue perfectly complemented her sun-kissed skin, while glistening sequins along the border added a lively shimmer. Ananya’s halter neck top, adorned with transparent yellow sequins, added a touch of glamour and modernity to the classic drape, styled by Meagan Concessio.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ananya Pandey (@ananyapandey_143) Advertisement

Ananya’s impeccable makeup by Stacy Gomes highlighted her kohl-rimmed eyes and flawless nude base, while her signature straight hair, styled by Nidhi Chang, exuded sophistication. Adorned with jewelry from Amrapali Jewels and Curio Cottage, including emerald bangles and earrings, Ananya’s ensemble exuded glamour and elegance.

Ananya Panday effortlessly captures attention, inspiring and dazzling all with her fashion prowess.

Also Read Ananya Panday Drops Complete ‘Heart Throb’ Track Featuring Ranveer Singh The song features Ranveer Singh and has special cameo appearances by Ananya...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.