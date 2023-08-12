Advertisement
Ananya Panday's Sun-Kissed Yellow Saree Sets Internet Ablaze

Ananya Panday's Sun-Kissed Yellow Saree Sets Internet Ablaze

Bollywood’s Gen Z sensation, Ananya Panday, has become a beacon of style, effortlessly blending class and sensuality with each appearance. Her fearless fashion choices, spanning vibrant colors, micro patterns, and bodycon dresses, showcase a perfect fusion of contemporary and traditional elements. Ananya effortlessly transitions between red carpets, daily outings, and airport looks, reflecting her adaptability and fashion-forward mindset.

Recently, Ananya graced an event in a stunning yellow saree by renowned designer Manish Malhotra. The brilliant hue perfectly complemented her sun-kissed skin, while glistening sequins along the border added a lively shimmer. Ananya’s halter neck top, adorned with transparent yellow sequins, added a touch of glamour and modernity to the classic drape, styled by Meagan Concessio.

Take a look at the post below:

Ananya’s impeccable makeup by Stacy Gomes highlighted her kohl-rimmed eyes and flawless nude base, while her signature straight hair, styled by Nidhi Chang, exuded sophistication. Adorned with jewelry from Amrapali Jewels and Curio Cottage, including emerald bangles and earrings, Ananya’s ensemble exuded glamour and elegance.

Ananya Panday effortlessly captures attention, inspiring and dazzling all with her fashion prowess.

