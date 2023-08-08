Andrew Shue bonds with sons after Amy Robach split

Kanye West returns to stage with Travis Scott after antisemitism controversy
“Andrew has been spending more quality time with his sons [since the divorce],” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 7. “Amy has a relationship with them. She’s still in their lives and they communicate even though she’s not there day-to-day anymore.”
Shue, who is 56 years old, has three sons named Nathaniel (27 years old), Aidan (26 years old), and Wyatt (19 years old). He is their dad along with his former wife Jennifer Hageney.
He is also a stepdad to Amy Robach’s two daughters, Ava (21 years old) and Analise (17 years old), from her previous marriage to Tim McIntosh.
The actor and Robach, who is 50 years old, got married in 2010. Even though they separated last year, they are still trying to keep a good relationship with each other’s kids.
“Amy has a relationship with Andrew’s sons here and there,” a source exclusively told Us in April. “She is still trying to work things out with seeing Andrew’s kids. She’s been their stepmom for so long and wants a relationship with them and Andrew is having a hard time emotionally with it. But his sons still keep in touch and communicate with her.”
At the same time, Shue invited his stepdaughters to his birthday party in New York City in February. He also went to a Bruce Springsteen concert with them and his sons in April.
They officially ended their relationship in March, which was four months after pictures came out showing Robach being close with T.J. Holmes, her cohost on GMA3, in November 2022.
