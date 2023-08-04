Andrew Tate Freed from House Arrest

Controversial online personality Andrew Tate has been released from house arrest by a Bucharest court, where he was awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking. Instead, he has been placed under judicial monitoring, which is a less stringent measure. The court stated that the house arrest measure has been replaced with judicial control for a period of 60 days from August 4 until October 2.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, along with two female suspects, were arrested in December on suspicion of human trafficking, organized crime, and rape. They have denied the charges, and the case is being handled by Romania’s Bucharest court’s preliminary chamber, which has 60 days to examine the case and its processes.

After their release from house arrest, Andrew Tate updated his fans on Twitter, stating that the judge deemed his case weak, leading to the decision. He revealed that he would remain in Romania but was heading to a mosque, embracing his first taste of freedom after 10 months of confinement.

