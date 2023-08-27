Angad Bedi’s Heartfelt Birthday Message for Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia celebrated her 43rd birthday on Sunday.

Her husband Angad Bedi posted a video on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

The video shows Neha Dhupia with her children Mehr and Guriq.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Neha Dhupia marked her 43rd birthday. Angad Bedi, her husband and an actor, posted a candid morning video on Instagram to commemorate the occasion. The clip captures him singing the “happy birthday” song to her while she starts her day by embracing and showering her children with affectionate kisses. Alongside the video, he also shared a birthday message for her on the platform.

In accompaniment with the video, Angad penned a message, “Happy birthday to the best friend…girlfriend…Wifey…mommy! Thank you for making our lives and home full with noise and laughter…we love you…you make it all worth it!!! (heart emoji) From Mehr…Guriq…and Papa (kiss emoji).”

The video offers a peek into the children’s new room, part of their larger home where they relocated in May of this year. In the footage, Mehr sits beside a spacious glass window that provides a delightful view of the surroundings. Neha lovingly lifts her son Guriq from the bed, proceeding to shower both him and Mehr with affectionate hugs and kisses. As this heartwarming scene unfolds, Angad serenades Neha while capturing the beautiful moment.

Neha Dhupia replied to Angad Bedi’s post, “I love you baby,” Accompanied by numerous heart emojis, actors Kunal Kapoor and Anita Haasanandani also extended birthday wishes to Neha in the comments section. A fan responded with their own reaction, “That’s such a coolest and sweetest bday wish! Happiest bday to gorgeous Neha.” Another one wrote, “How sweet! Happy birthday! Stay blessed!” One more commented, “So so wholesome.” A comment also read: “ap bahot lucky’ho family bahot achhi h aur app bhi (you are very lucky and you have a beautiful family).” “Such a cute family,” said yet another fan.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi) Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor expressed her birthday wishes to Neha on her Instagram Stories by sharing a photo of them together. Alongside the picture, Kareena penned a message, “Happy birthday Neha…to many more discusssionsss. Love you. Have a fabulous one.” Dia Mirza also shared a sweet message, “Happy birthday to this brave, amazing woman! One who stands tall and shines her light every day!”

She shared her thoughts on her Instagram Stories. Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Anushka Sharma also conveyed their birthday wishes to her through social media platforms.

Also Read Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Her Initial ‘Serious’ Relationship Janhvi Kapoor's first serious relationship ended because her parents were not supportive....

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.