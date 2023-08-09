Angelina Jolie, the famous actor from movies like “Girl, Interrupted,” is now helping make a Broadway show.

She’s working on a musical called “The Outsiders,” which is based on a book and a movie. The show first started in a theater called La Jolla Playhouse. It will soon come to Broadway, but we don’t know the actors or the exact dates yet.

“I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse,” Jolie said in a statement. “I can’t begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaptation of ‘The Outsiders’ with the world.”

Other celebs who have signed up to produce Broadway shows include Mariah Carey on the current hit “Some Like It Hot.” Dwyane Wade, actor Gabrielle Union and RuPaul joined the producing team of the closed show “Ain’t No Mo,’” and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined the producing team of last season’s “Chicken & Biscuits.”

Jennifer Hudson, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling and RuPaul were also among the producers of 2022’s Tony-winner “A Strange Loop” while the current “Here Lies Love” boasts H.E.R., Jo Koy and Apl.de.Ap as producers.

“The Outsiders” musical features a story by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jonathan Clay, Zach Chance and Levine. It will be directed by Danya Taymor.