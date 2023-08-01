In Euphoria, Angus Cloud played Fezco, a drug dealer in the neighborhood, who had a relationship with Zendaya’s character, Ruby “Rue” Bennett, who struggled with drug addiction.

“We’re in the day and age of where it’s like, some people literally all they know is social media. I was one of the kids, I was born in 98, so I didn’t know social media until I became like probably like 16 or whatever,” the actor told Access back in 2022. He added, “Some people are like, it’s so foreign to them.”

The Oakland-born actor divulged, “It’s really an honor to work with her and it makes the work so much easier. She’s doing the acting, I really just gotta sit there and react, you know, and I’m like blessed, you know. It’s the back-and-forth, you need that energy and she always brings that positive ready-to-work hustle.” Cloud was a part of both seasons of Euphoria and was supposed to film for the third season of the HBO show before his untimely death.