Kanye West’s Twitter gets final warning
West’s account will not be able to monetize and no ads will...
The world was shocked by the sudden death of Angus Cloud, the 25-year-old actor famous for his role as Fezco O’Neill in Euphoria.
He reportedly passed away due to a “possible overdose” and was found without a pulse. Previously, Angus talked about how relatable the HBO show was, his complicated character, and his experience working with Zendaya.
In Euphoria, Angus Cloud played Fezco, a drug dealer in the neighborhood, who had a relationship with Zendaya’s character, Ruby “Rue” Bennett, who struggled with drug addiction.
“We’re in the day and age of where it’s like, some people literally all they know is social media. I was one of the kids, I was born in 98, so I didn’t know social media until I became like probably like 16 or whatever,” the actor told Access back in 2022. He added, “Some people are like, it’s so foreign to them.”
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The Oakland-born actor divulged, “It’s really an honor to work with her and it makes the work so much easier. She’s doing the acting, I really just gotta sit there and react, you know, and I’m like blessed, you know. It’s the back-and-forth, you need that energy and she always brings that positive ready-to-work hustle.” Cloud was a part of both seasons of Euphoria and was supposed to film for the third season of the HBO show before his untimely death.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.