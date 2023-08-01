Angus Cloud was having hard time coping with death of his father

Angus Cloud, the talented actor known for his role as Fezco “Fez” O’Neill in HBO’s “Euphoria,” passed away on Sunday at the young age of 25.

According to his family, Angus had recently experienced the loss of his father, which deeply impacted him, and he was struggling intensely with this sorrow.

While the cause of his sad demise was not disclosed, it is evident from the family’s statement that Angus was dealing with the profound loss of his father, who he considered his best friend.

The family takes some comfort in knowing that he is now reunited with his late father. Angus was known for being open about his battle with mental health, and his passing serves as a reminder to others that they should not suffer in silence and that support is available.

In their statement, the family expressed their deep sadness at bidding farewell to an extraordinary human who was not just an artist but also a cherished friend, brother, and son. Angus held a special place in the hearts of all who knew him.

In an interview with Variety in August 2022, Angus Cloud shared his feelings about fans comparing him to his character, Fezco.

He expressed that it bothered him when people assumed it was easy for him to play himself onscreen and emphasized that he brought a lot to the character, separate from his own personality.

Angus Cloud’s untimely passing has left the entertainment industry and his fans mourning the loss of a promising talent and a wonderful individual.

