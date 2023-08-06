Angus Cloud’s Mother Denies Suicide, Cites Accidental Overdose

Angus Cloud’s mother, Lisa Cloud, has spoken out to address the speculations surrounding her son’s tragic death.

The 25-year-old actor, known for his role in Euphoria, passed away on Monday, July 31. Initially, there were connections made to thoughts of suicide, as his father had also recently passed away due to mesothelioma. Using Facebook to express her feelings, Lisa thanked everyone for the love and support during this difficult time.

In her heartfelt message, she clarified that her son’s last day was filled with happiness, despite the profound grief he felt from losing his father.

Lisa recounted Angus’s final activities, such as organizing his room, which made her believe he wasn’t in a suicidal state of mind. She also mentioned his desire to help family members with college, indicating he had no intentions of ending his life.

Angus had been working on art projects and tragically passed away in his sleep with his head on the desk.

While uncertain about what might have been in his body, Lisa strongly stated that his death was not intentional.

In memory of Angus, she encouraged others to incorporate acts of kindness in their daily lives.

Previously, the family statement suggested that Angus might have died by suicide, and there were reports of him struggling with such thoughts recently.

However, Lisa’s statement sheds light on the possibility of an accidental overdose as the cause of her son’s passing.

