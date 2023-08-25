Anil Kapoor’s Happy Expression as Vayu Rests on Sonam’s Shoulder

Anil Kapoor is a loving grandfather.

He recently shared a photo on Instagram with his daughter Sonam Kapoor and her son Vayu.

The photo shows Anil beaming with joy as he gazes at his grandson.

Anil Kapoor appears to embrace his role as a loving grandfather. The 66-year-old actor recently shared a photo on Instagram featuring himself, his daughter, the actress Sonam Kapoor, and her one-year-old son, Vayu. In the image, he radiates sheer delight while spending time with his grandson, showcasing his affectionate bond.

On Friday, Anil Kapoor posted a photo on his Instagram where he’s captured gazing at his grandson Vayu, cradled by his mother Sonam. The monochrome picture features both Anil and Sonam wearing smiles. Anil is dressed in a shirt, while Sonam appears to be adorned in traditional attire and wearing earrings.

In the caption accompanying the post, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Can never get tired of watching my baby girl hold her baby boy… @sonamkapoor (red heart emoji).”

Sonam replied to Anil’s post within its comment section. She wrote, “Love you dad (red heart emoji).”

Sunita Kapoor, the spouse of Anil Kapoor and mother of Sonam, expressed her affection through red heart emojis in the comments. Anil’s younger sibling and fellow actor, Sanjay Kapoor, along with his wife Maheep Kapoor, a prominent figure in the Netflix India Original series “The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,” also shared red heart emojis in response.

Sonam shared pictures on her Instagram account capturing their festive lunch and religious ceremony. The family wore traditional attire, while Vayu looked charming in a turquoise kurta and white trousers. The initial image depicted Sonam and Anand holding Vayu amidst the puja ritual.

In a family portrait, Anil and Sunita were captured alongside Anand’s family. Sonam also posted a candid image where she was seen laughing and engaging with Vayu. She was attired in a salwar suit.

In the caption, Sonam expressed “Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with the family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents.”

Sonam tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in May 2018. Their son, Vayu, was born on August 20, 2022.

