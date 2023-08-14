Ankita Lokhande Remembers Father: ‘You Will Be Missed Forever’

Actress Ankita Lokhande has shared her initial post following the passing of her father, Shashikant Lokhande. Reports indicate that he passed away at 68 years old around 11.45 am on Saturday morning. The funeral transpired in Mumbai on Sunday. Using Instagram Stories on Sunday evening, Ankita provided information about the prayer gathering in her father’s memory. Displaying a photo of a card featuring her father’s image, the card bore the inscription, “Prayer meet. You will be missed forever, Shashikant Lokhande. August 14, 2023, from 4 pm to 6 pm.” The event is scheduled to be held in Malad West, Mumbai.

In the afternoon of Sunday, Ankita, accompanied by her mother and her spouse Vicky Jain, paid their final respects to her father. Other individuals including Arti Singh, Shraddha Arya, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Khattar, and Kushal Tandon, amongst others, also paid their respects to Ankita’s father, extending their condolences to the family. Notably, Ankita was observed supporting her father’s bier on Sunday.

Numerous media reports have indicated that her father had been experiencing ill health for a considerable duration. However, Ankita and Vicky have yet to comment on these reports. His cremation occurred at the Oshiwara crematorium ground. Earlier on Father’s Day, Ankita penned an extended and heartfelt message, extending her wishes to Shashikant. She posted a heartwarming video featuring her and her father. Her caption conveyed, “Happy Father’s Day to my first hero, my daddy. I can’t fully articulate my emotions, but I love you immensely… I’ve witnessed your struggles during my childhood, but you ensured that your children didn’t… You consistently empowered me to follow my aspirations and allowed me to become who I wanted to be… I am where I am thanks to your unwavering support and strength…”

“I remember when I embarked on my journey in Mumbai, and there were times when I couldn’t pay my rent. You ensured it happened regardless of the circumstances in your life because you believed in my dreams… I am and will forever be grateful and blessed to have you, paa… I witnessed your health challenges, yet the incredible determination you displayed during that period was extraordinary, and your smiling face during that ordeal kept all of us going. I am profoundly proud to be your daughter… I love you paa, eternally and evermore. Happy Father’s Day paa,” her caption concluded.

