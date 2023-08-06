Annu Kapoor: Mukesh Ambani Faces Challenges Like Everyone Else

Annu Kapoor is an Indian actor known for his roles in movies like Hum, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Ram Lakhan, Ghayal, and Hum Kisise Kum Nahin.

He won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Vicky Donor.

He is set to appear in the upcoming movie “Non-Stop Dhamaal.”

Annu Kapoor is anticipating the premiere of his upcoming movie “Non-Stop Dhamaal.” During a recent conversation, Annu Kapoor discussed the notion of a ‘struggling artist.’ He expressed that in his view, everyone, including Mukesh Ambani, faces their own challenges and struggles.

During a recent interview, Annu Kapoor, renowned for his straightforward and unreserved answers, expressed that “Mujhe iss Prithvi pe ek aisa insaan bata do jo struggle nahi kar raha hai. Aapko struglee lagta hai ki sirf dhan ka hai, ya yash ka hai. Aap agar Mukesh Ambani se bhi puchenge, unka bhi struggle hai, wo bhi struggler hai.” (Show me one person in this world who is not struggling. You think struggle is only about money and fame, but if you ask Mukesh Ambani also, even he has struggles, even he is a struggler.)

At the beginning of this year, Annu Kapoor was hospitalized at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital due to chest discomfort. After a brief stay, he was released. In the previous November, an individual was taken into custody for deceiving Annu Kapoor of ₹4.36 lakh by falsely promising to update his bank’s KYC information.

In a previous interview, Annu Kapoor had expressed his exclusive dedication to his work, emphasizing that he possesses no inclination towards any other pursuits. Discussing his unwavering commitment as an actor, he had remarked that his focus remains solely on his profession,”I just do my work with full honesty and move on. I am not into drinking, smoking, parties or socialising. I don’t watch TV, films nor read newspapers. For me life is about my work, my room and books.”

Renowned for his roles in movies like Hum, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Ram Lakhan, Ghayal, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, Aitraaz, 7 Khoon Maaf, Jolly LLB 2, and numerous others, Annu Kapoor’s acting prowess shines. He earned the National Award for Best Supporting Actor due to his exceptional performance in Vicky Donor.

Annu Kapoor is set to appear in Irshaad Khan’s upcoming movie “Non-Stop Dhamaal,” alongside Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, and Shreyas Talpade, playing significant characters. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 18. Additionally, Annu Kapoor has another project in the works, “Dream Girl 2.”

