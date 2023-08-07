Prominent Pakistani actor and filmmaker, Shamoon Abbasi, encountered an accident resulting in injuries. His sister, fellow actor Anoushay Abbasi, shared the news with fans on Instagram.

Using the Instagram Story section, Anoushay Abbasi provided details of the accident, stating that Shamoon suffered from significant bleed loss and a “broken tooth.” Despite the distressing incident, she reassured everyone that he is “in good health” apart from the mentioned injuries. Anoushay also requested prayers for her brother’s quick recovery.

“As you all know, Shamoon bhai got into an accident earlier today,” wrote Abbasi on her Instagram Story. “Alhamdulillah, he is okay. Thank you so much for all your concerns. He broke his tooth and he’s obviously in pain, but otherwise, he’s in good health. Remember him in your prayers,” she added.

On the professional front, Shamoon Abbasi has a busy schedule ahead with projects like Chaudhry – The Martyr, Dhai Chaal, Debal: Uncrowned Underdogs, The Trial, Iqbal Kashmiri’s untitled project, and Delhi Gate lined up for him.

