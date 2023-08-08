Anoushay Abbasi stunning pictures from Anzela Abbasi’s Wedding

Anoushay Abbasi is a pretty and talented television and film actor.

Anoushay Abbasi is a pretty and talented television and film actor. She is praised by millions of fans because of her excellent acting skills. Fans admire her beautiful facial features. Raqs E Bismil and Mere Paas Tum Ho are her most celebrated television shows. She has also performed in many other hit drama serials. Lately, she is appearing in the drama serial 101 Talaqain which is airing on Green Entertainment. The drama is loved by the fans.

Anoushay Abbasi is a super gorgeous, positive, lively, loving, and extremely friendly person. Last week, Anoushay Abbasi took part in her niece Anzela Abbasi’s wedding events with full excitement. She has posted beautiful pictures with her family members from the wedding events. She has also shared her HD pictures from Anzela’s wedding followed by another latest beautiful makeup look by the ace makeup artist Waqar.

