Anoushey Ashraf Talks About Parenting And Empowering Children

Actress and former VJ, Anoushey Ashraf, engages in meaningful discussions on her Instagram, fostering constructive criticism and dialogue. Recently, during a question-answer session with her fans and followers, one of her fans expressed concern about their parents not allowing them to pursue an opportunity because of their marital status. Anoushey responded compassionately and emphasized the importance of parents giving their children the freedom to make their own life decisions.

She conveyed, “Even though our parents brought us into the world and deserve all our respect, every human is on their own journey in life…Parents are everything but they don’t own us. Even what they want is best for us.”

Here is what she said:

Previously criticized for misinterpreting feminism, Anoushey Ashraf is now a staunch advocate for female liberation and gender equality. Her views, often making headlines, are genuine and spontaneous, reflecting her commitment to empowering women and sharing accounts of sexual abuse and harassment faced by them.

As a popular Pakistani VJ, Anoushey began her career on Indus Music/MTV Pakistan, captivating audiences with her stylish personality and eloquence. Over the years, she has become admired for her vivacious persona, infectious smile, and intellectual depth. Hosting the prominent morning show “Chai, Toast, or Host” further elevated her fame and popularity.

