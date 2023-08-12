Anti-monarchy group responds as King Charles offers posts for royal workers

The Republic, an anti-monarchy organization, has criticized King Charles’ recent announcement to assign new military roles to the working royals.

Via Twitter, the Republic posted, “Apparently, celebrating nepotism and exploiting our armed forces for the benefit of a single family is deemed acceptable. #AbolishTheMonarchy.”

In response to a tweet from Prince William and Kate Middleton following the announcement of their new military roles, Republic CEO Graham Smith remarked, “In these unearned positions, they will contribute very little, focusing mainly on elevating their own sense of importance.”

Previously, the palace declared, “In the wake of His Majesty’s Ascension, The King is pleased to reveal further military appointments for active members of the Royal Family.”

“These new roles will continue to underscore the strong bond between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family during His Majesty’s reign,” the palace statement added.

Prince William and Kate Middleton expressed, “It’s a privilege to take on our new military affiliations,” in response to the announcement.

