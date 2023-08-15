An anti-monarchy group responds to most recent Prince Harry poll

In response to the recent poll suggesting that Prince Harry should be removed from his position as fifth in line to the British throne, CEO of the anti-monarchy group Republic, Graham Smith, offered his perspective.

Sharing the poll on Twitter, royal expert Kate Mansey conveyed, “A poll today reveals that 52% of Britons are keen to see Harry removed from the order of succession.”

In reaction to this, Smith remarked, “Agreeing with a proposition and being ‘keen to’ aren’t necessarily the same. Most people really aren’t that concerned.”

Prince Harry presently holds the fifth position in the line of succession, following his brother Prince William and William’s three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Despite his decision to step down from his role as a senior member of the Royal Family, he has retained this place.

There is now a growing call for Prince Harry to be stripped of this privilege.

Advertisement

According to a recent poll conducted on Sunday, 52 percent of Britons expressed support for Prince Harry’s removal from the line of succession.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.