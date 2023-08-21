Anupam Kher Applauds Akshay Kumar & Cast in OMG 2

“OMG 2”, featuring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi.

“OMG 2”, featuring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi, has surged ahead as a monumental success in the annals of Indian cinema, captivating both audiences and critics since its much-anticipated release. Overcoming hurdles encountered during its certification process, the film has emerged as a blockbuster, leaving an indelible mark on the silver screen. The captivating performances of its lead cast, coupled with a poignant and informative narrative, have elicited praise from fans.

The movie encompasses an array of emotions, ranging from intense dialogues and courtroom drama to uproarious comedy sequences and evocative musical interludes, effectively capturing the hearts of moviegoers. Among the chorus of admirers, the veteran actor Anupam Kher also embraced the cinematic experience of “OMG 2”. On August 20, he shared a heartfelt review through a video clip that captured him and his mother, Dulari, watching the film together in a theater.

Taking to Twitter, Anupam Kher expressed his admiration for the film, declaring it “Spectacular, stylish & a Very important film of our times.” Highlighting its role in addressing sex education with finesse and artistic brilliance, he marveled at the film’s resonance with a wide audience. He observed parents attending the screening with their teenage children, a testament to the film’s relatability. The actor applauded writer and director Amit Rai for his creative prowess and lauded Pankaj Tripathi for his exceptional acting. Anupam Kher also commended Yami Gautam’s sharp and excellent performance and praised Pavan Malhotra’s portrayal of the judge.

Just finished watching #OMG2. Spectacular, stylish & a Very important film of our times. A film on #SexEducation with ease and wonderful aesthetics! It was houseful. Saw parents with their teenage children. Obviously the film has struck a chord with the audiences! Full marks to… pic.twitter.com/zLz9EZsr6v — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 20, 2023

Anupam Kher reserved special praise for his friend Akshay Kumar, emphasizing the ease and charm with which he essayed the character of Mahadev. Drawing parallels with the magic created by actors of the 90s like Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan, Kher acknowledged that the allure of these stars remains undiminished.

The actor had shared his excitement before the screening by posting a picture with Akshay Kumar, captioned “On my way to watch my friend @akshaykumar’s #OMG2 with #DulariRocks! This affectionate gesture took place this morning. Jai Ho!”

“OMG 2” graced theaters on August 11, marking its theatrical journey. The ensemble cast, which includes Arun Govil, Govind Namdev, Fahim Fazli, Kabir Sadanand, and more, played pivotal roles in bringing the captivating story to life on the big screen. With its enthralling narrative and sterling performances, the film has etched its name in the pantheon of Indian cinematic history.

