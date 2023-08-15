Anupam Kher’s Heartfelt Wish to Play Fatherly Role in Satish Kaushik’s Daughter’s Life

Anupam Kher forms a strong bond with late actor Satish Kaushik, becoming a fatherly figure to Satish’s daughter Vanshika.

Despite his own grief, Anupam dedicates time and support to help fill the void in Vanshika’s life.

Anupam shares moments with Vanshika and uses social media to express his commitment to her well-being.

Advertisement

Anupam Kher shared a profound bond with the late actor Satish Kaushik. Following the unexpected passing of his dear friend due to a heart attack, Anupam has taken on the role of a fatherly figure for Satish Kaushik’s daughter, Vanshika Kaushik. At 68 years old, the actor remains dedicated to supporting Satish Kaushik’s family, offering steadfast care and support to each member just as a true friend would. Recently, Anupam Kher was spotted spending quality time with Vanshika as they went out for a meal in Mumbai. He is making sincere efforts to spend time with his late friend’s daughter, aiming to help fill the void left by his absence in her life.

After the unforeseen passing of his dear friend and fellow actor Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher has been allocating additional time to offer support to Satish Kaushik’s daughter, Vanshika.

On various occasions, Anupam takes to social media to reveal snippets of their shared moments. He acknowledges that his actions aim to alleviate the void in Vanshika’s life, while he himself grapples with his personal sorrow over the loss.

During an interview ‘The Kashmir Files’ actor shared, “Even before Satish’s death, I used to go to their place and talk to her a lot. But after his death, I go out of my way to take out time and really make an effort to spend time with her to make her feel that there is a father figure in her life.” He also added, “I can’t replace Satish in her life, nobody can. But I can certainly give her emotional strength. I also need strength because I lost a part of myself. I was really attached to Satish, who would call me every day. I miss him every single day. He was a habit in my life.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by vanshika kaushik (@vanshika_kaesthetics) Advertisement

The actor is of the opinion that Kaushik’s daughter has faced significant challenges at a tender age, making it necessary for her to openly convey her feelings.

He shared, “Vanshika has lost her father at an impressionable age. I have lost a friend. She must know how her father was as a person, colleague, friend, and an actor. She might not be able to express (her emotions) at her place, or to her mother thinking about her state of mind. She is a bright kid. She needs an outlet. She needs to be told that her father was a great man. I tell her stories of her father, which makes her laugh. I can’t bring Satish back, but I can spend time with his daughter and relive those moments, or go to places where I used to with Satish.”

While discussing how Vanshika is coping with the grief, Kher disclosed, “She has opened up a little more. After Satish passed away, she had become very quiet. Now, she likes to talk about different things. She tells me about her day, about her friends, and other stories about her life. It comes with positive vibes. Positivity is very infectious, making people happy and feel good about themselves is very important. My father used to say the easiest thing in the world is to make somebody happy. I just practice it.”

Advertisement

Anupam Kher’s latest appearance was in “IB71,” and his upcoming project is “Metro In Dino,” featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta. This film is slated for a 2024 release. Additionally, he is part of “The Freelancer” alongside Mohit Raina, scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 1st, 2023.

Also Read Amitabh Bachchan Gives Thumbs-Up to Abhishek’s ‘Ghoomer’ with Double Viewing Amitabh Bachchan was moved to tears after watching Ghoomer twice. He praised...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay



Advertisement

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.