Anzela Abbasi’s Funful & Vibrant Mayun Ceremony: Photos

Anzela Abbasi, born to renowned celebrities Javeria Abbasi and Shamoon Abbasi, belongs to a family filled with talent. Her father, a successful director, producer, and actor, and her mother, a sweet and highly skilled actress, have nurtured Anzela’s artistic inclinations. Anzela has also dabbled in acting, making an appearance in Laal Ishq, the sequel to the iconic Landa Bazar. Besides her acting endeavours, she is known for her impeccable style which has won admiration from many.

Currently, the Abbasi family is celebrating a joyous occasion as Anzela is about to tie the knot. Her vibrant and colourful Mayun ceremony took place last night, graced by the presence of stars like Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin, Shahood Alvi and his wife, Madiha Iftikhar, Madiha Rizvi, and many others. Anzela looked stunning in a white saree adorned with yellow florals as she danced the night away at her Mayun celebration. Take a look at the pictures:

Advertisement

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Anzela Abbasi Spectacular pictures With Fiance Tashfeen Ansari Anzela Abbasi is a stunning and talented model and television actress from...

Advertisement