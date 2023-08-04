Advertisement
Anzela Abbasi’s Funful & Vibrant Mayun Ceremony: Photos

Articles
Anzela Abbasi, born to renowned celebrities Javeria Abbasi and Shamoon Abbasi, belongs to a family filled with talent. Her father, a successful director, producer, and actor, and her mother, a sweet and highly skilled actress, have nurtured Anzela’s artistic inclinations. Anzela has also dabbled in acting, making an appearance in Laal Ishq, the sequel to the iconic Landa Bazar. Besides her acting endeavours, she is known for her impeccable style which has won admiration from many.

Currently, the Abbasi family is celebrating a joyous occasion as Anzela is about to tie the knot. Her vibrant and colourful Mayun ceremony took place last night, graced by the presence of stars like Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin, Shahood Alvi and his wife, Madiha Iftikhar, Madiha Rizvi, and many others. Anzela looked stunning in a white saree adorned with yellow florals as she danced the night away at her Mayun celebration. Take a look at the pictures:

