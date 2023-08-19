AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu Take Relationship to Instagram Officially?

AP Dhillon is gaining recognition for his documentary series.

AP Dhillon has been rumored to be in a relationship with Banita Sandhu.

Banita Sandhu posted affectionate pictures with AP Dhillon on Instagram.

Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon is gaining recognition and admiration for his documentary series titled “AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind.” Amidst the positive reception, the singer of the song “Excuses” has been in the spotlight due to rumors about his romantic involvement with actress Banita Sandhu.

Recently, Banita posted affectionate pictures with Dhillon, leading fans to speculate that the couple has confirmed their relationship on Instagram, fueled by a heartfelt caption shared alongside the images.

Some time back, Banita Sandhu posted a series of affectionate images with singer-rapper AP Dhillon, hinting that they have publicly acknowledged their relationship on Instagram. Presenting the photos, it appears that they’ve formalized their connection on the platform, Sandhu wrote, “with me” and added a red heart emoji.

In the photos, Banita is captured wearing a fitted red bodycon dress, while AP appears dashing in a coordinated printed ensemble. The images depict them deeply affectionate as they pose together.

Immediately after Banita posted the photos featuring AP Dhillon, fans swiftly responded to the images. One fan wrote, “AESTHETIC COUPLE GOALS.” Another one commented, “Giving major couple goals!” “I hope they get married,” another one wrote fan. Others were observed using red heart emojis in their responses.

For those who may not be aware, Banita Sandhu stepped into Bollywood in 2018 through Shoojit Sircar’s romantic drama “October,” where she was paired opposite Varun Dhawan. She also featured in the 2021 biographical drama “Sardar Udham Singh,” starring Vicky Kaushal.

In addition to her presence in Bollywood, Banita also demonstrated her skills in the Kollywood sector. In 2019, she marked her Tamil debut with the film “Adithya Varma,” a remake of the Telugu hit “Arjun Reddy,” originally starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Banita has participated in an American science fiction TV show named Pandora. Additionally, she appeared in the film "Mother Teresa & Me," which featured esteemed Bollywood veteran Deepti Naval as well. The movie was released in May of 2023. In the meantime, speculation about Banita Sandhu's romantic involvement with AP Dhillon began when she starred in the rapper's music video titled "With You." The video beautifully depicted the romantic scenes shared by the two individuals.

