AR Rahman Suggests Kamal Haasan’s Hollywood Move at Financial Peak

AR Rahman and Kamal Haasan visited the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Rahman advised Haasan to venture into Hollywood filmmaking.

They watched the movie Oppenheimer together.

In July, AR Rahman and Kamal Haasan explored the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. In a recent conversation, Rahman disclosed advising Haasan to venture into Hollywood filmmaking. Rahman also shared that they jointly viewed Oppenheimer during their casual gathering.

In an interview, AR Rahman said, “I feel like he got trapped in this industry over the years. It’s a good thing for us; but for him… I don’t know. 20 years ago, when he had the money, he should have just gone to Hollywood and made a film there. As an experiment perhaps, without worrying about success or failure. He can still do it actually. That’s what I told him now; to make an English film just for the heck of it and not be judgmental about it.”

During the same interview, Rahman also disclosed that he viewed “Oppenheimer” alongside Kamal Haasan.

He added, “We visited the Chinese Theatre and watched Oppenheimer too. I invited him over for lunch after that. He is someone who comes from six generations of filmmaking, and hearing him talk and narrate stories is always fascinating to me. He still watches so many movies, remembers scenes and dialogues from them, and keeps pointing out trivia to me. Unlike him, I don’t have the patience anymore to finish every film!”

Providing a sneak peek into their recent visit, Kamal shared an image on Instagram and expressed, “Boys in the wood !! Found a young man who is older than I am, and that’s why I keep young company. @arrahman.” They were also observed sharing a casual and lighthearted interaction, reminiscing about the music director’s victorious moment at the Oscars. “One G.O.A.T watching another G.O.A.T at the academy museum,” In his post, Rahman mentioned that Kamal Haasan was observed watching The Godfather.

Kamal Haasan is set to appear in the sequel “Indian 2,” following the Tamil iconic film “Indian.” He is also part of the cast of the upcoming movie “Kalki 2898 AD,” featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.

