Ariana Grande ignores backlash amidst dating Ethan Slater

While Ethan Slater, an American actor, is going through a public breakup with his wife Lilly Jay, Ariana Grande’s behavior seems unkind.
After news came out that Ethan and Ariana were dating, Lilly made hurtful comments about Ariana, saying her family was hurt because of her.
Ariana has been getting criticism for her relationship with Ethan, but she doesn’t seem to want to back down. Recently, someone told Entertainment Tonight about how she’s reacting to the situation, and her fans are upset with how she’s handling the divorce.
Someone close to Ariana Grande talked to Entertainment Tonight about how she’s dealing with Ethan Slater’s divorce. A
riana and Ethan are still together even though the divorce is happening. The person said Ariana is giving Ethan time to sort things out. This is a good thing, and their relationship is still getting stronger.
News spread on Twitter, and Ariana is getting criticized again. Before this, when people heard that Ariana and Ethan might be dating, she got in trouble too. Even Ethan’s ex-wife, Lilly Jay, talked about how she felt. She said her family got hurt because of Ariana.
