Ariana Grande ignores backlash amidst dating Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande seems to be unbothered by all the backlash that she is receiving for dating Ethan.

Amid Ethan Slater’s divorce with Lilly Jay, she progresses her affair.

Fans criticize her actions on her social media.

Advertisement

While Ethan Slater, an American actor, is going through a public breakup with his wife Lilly Jay, Ariana Grande’s behavior seems unkind.

After news came out that Ethan and Ariana were dating, Lilly made hurtful comments about Ariana, saying her family was hurt because of her.

Ariana has been getting criticism for her relationship with Ethan, but she doesn’t seem to want to back down. Recently, someone told Entertainment Tonight about how she’s reacting to the situation, and her fans are upset with how she’s handling the divorce.