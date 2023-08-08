Ariana Grande Stands By Ethan Slater During Divorce Process

Ariana Grande remains closely connected to her new boyfriend, Ethan Slater, as he navigates his divorce from estranged wife Lilly Jay.

Sources have indicated that the relationship between Slater and Grande is “still progressing” following his recent filing for divorce.

Slater and Grande are co-stars in the upcoming film “Wicked,” currently in production in London. In the film, Grande portrays Glinda the Good Witch, while the 31-year-old Slater takes on the role of Boq, a Munchkin who later becomes the Tin Man.

According to the insider, Ethan Slater is striving to maintain an amicable approach with Lilly as he navigates the challenges associated with his divorce. Notably, Slater shares a child with his estranged wife.

The source further shared that Slater is focused on being the best possible father regardless of the ongoing circumstances, emphasizing his commitment to his child’s well-being.

In the midst of these divorce proceedings, Ariana Grande is reportedly giving Ethan Slater the space he needs as he navigates his personal situation, as per the insider from Entertainment Tonight.

Furthermore, Grande is extending her best wishes to her ex-partner, Dalton Gomez, as he slowly begins to move forward. The source indicated that she hopes the best for Gomez as he embarks on his own journey.

When news of their relationship emerged, insiders revealed that Grande and Slater were not concealing their feelings in front of the Wicked cast and crew. The two were seen holding hands between takes and were openly affectionate on set.

