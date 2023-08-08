Ariana Grande to celebrate ex-husband Dalton Gomez’s birthday

Ariana Grande is reportedly planning to communicate with her estranged husband Dalton Gomez to convey birthday wishes on his special day.

As stated by an insider speaking to Us Weekly, the singer intends to break her silence and extend her well-wishes to the real estate agent on his birthday. However, the source clarified that Ariana Grande does not have any intentions of celebrating the occasion with him.

While discussing the dynamics of their former relationship, the insider indicated that the singer bears “no ill feelings” and is actively concentrating on moving forward from their shared history.

Although they’ve parted ways, the source affirmed that Ariana “harbors no resentment” regarding their separation and is choosing to direct her energy toward her personal growth, avoiding any rekindling of past emotions.

This development follows the confirmation of the couple’s decision to terminate their two-year marriage.

Advertisement

According to sources, issues had been surfacing between Grande and Gomez for a considerable period, particularly after the singer’s relocation from Los Angeles to London for the filming of Wicked.

“Ariana and Dalton have been facing challenges in their relationship for several months,” the source remarked, recalling the turmoil their partnership had been undergoing.

“These issues started before she left for the filming of Wicked in London and remained unresolved. The geographical distance only compounded their difficulties.”

As for Ariana Grande’s current romantic situation, she has since embarked on a new chapter of her love life alongside her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who is also in the process of finalizing a divorce from his estranged wife Lilly Jay.

According to another source, “Ariana and Ethan are in a romantic relationship, although it’s still relatively new. Ariana and Dalton’s separation occurred in January, and Ethan has already separated from his spouse.”

“Despite their recent start, Ariana and Ethan are thoroughly enjoying each other’s company and sharing many enjoyable moments together.”

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Did Ariana Grande go on double dates with Dalton Gomez and Ethan Slater’s wife? Ariana Grande is rumored to be dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. The...