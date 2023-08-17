Arijit Singh Surpasses Taylor Swift, Becomes Third Most Followed Artist on Spotify

Arijit Singh is now the third most followed artist on Spotify.

He has surpassed Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

He has over 82.8 million followers on Spotify.

Arijit Singh has overtaken Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish on Spotify, ascending to the position of the app’s third most followed artist.

Arijit Singh has surpassed international sensations including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Eminem, establishing himself as the third most-followed artist on Spotify.

Renowned Indian vocalist Arijit Singh has reached a significant milestone in his musical journey, ascending to the position of the third most followed artist on Spotify. This feat sees him surpass international music icons like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. This accomplishment stands as a testament to Arijit’s exceptional talent and the unwavering affection and backing from his fanbase.

Arijit Singh’s enchanting vocals have entranced global audiences, solidifying his position as a contemporary Indian music maestro. This achievement stands as evidence of his remarkable musical talents that have deeply resonated with listeners.

Presently, Ed Sheeran occupies the leading position among the most followed artists on Spotify, trailed by Ariana Grande. Remarkably, Arijit Singh has achieved the third spot. It’s noteworthy how Arijit has exceeded notable figures like Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Eminem, Drake, The Weeknd, Rihanna, and Adele, among several others, in terms of followers.

