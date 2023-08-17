Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Arijit Singh Surpasses Taylor Swift, Becomes Third Most Followed Artist on Spotify

Arijit Singh Surpasses Taylor Swift, Becomes Third Most Followed Artist on Spotify

Articles
Advertisement
Arijit Singh Surpasses Taylor Swift, Becomes Third Most Followed Artist on Spotify

Arijit Singh Surpasses Taylor Swift, Becomes Third Most Followed Artist on Spotify

Advertisement
  • Arijit Singh is now the third most followed artist on Spotify.
  • He has surpassed Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.
  • He has over 82.8 million followers on Spotify.
Advertisement

Arijit Singh has overtaken Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish on Spotify, ascending to the position of the app’s third most followed artist.

Arijit Singh has surpassed international sensations including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Eminem, establishing himself as the third most-followed artist on Spotify.

Renowned Indian vocalist Arijit Singh has reached a significant milestone in his musical journey, ascending to the position of the third most followed artist on Spotify. This feat sees him surpass international music icons like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. This accomplishment stands as a testament to Arijit’s exceptional talent and the unwavering affection and backing from his fanbase.

Arijit Singh’s enchanting vocals have entranced global audiences, solidifying his position as a contemporary Indian music maestro. This achievement stands as evidence of his remarkable musical talents that have deeply resonated with listeners.

Presently, Ed Sheeran occupies the leading position among the most followed artists on Spotify, trailed by Ariana Grande. Remarkably, Arijit Singh has achieved the third spot. It’s noteworthy how Arijit has exceeded notable figures like Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Eminem, Drake, The Weeknd, Rihanna, and Adele, among several others, in terms of followers.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Holds a Special Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Connection
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Holds a Special Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Connection

The film has many references to Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story