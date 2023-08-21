Arisha Razi shares beautiful pictures from her Dubai Trip

Arisha Razi is a popular and talented Pakistani TV actress.

Arisha Razi is a popular and talented Pakistani TV actress who began her acting journey as a child artist from a very early age. Her older sister, Sara Razi, also gained recognition as a child star. Arisha Razi has graced our screens in numerous hit dramas, including titles like “Dikhawa,” “Dil Pe Zakhm Khaye,” “Chauraha,” “Chanand Ki Pariyaan,” “Makafaat,” and “Tumhare Ishq Ke Naam.” She is adored not only for her stunning appearance but also for her exceptional acting prowess and her down-to-earth personality. Arisha enjoys a substantial following on social media, with her Instagram account boasting over one million followers.

In the past year, Arisha Razi Khan tied the knot, and her fans showered her with love and warm wishes on her special day. Arisha is known for her friendly and fun-loving nature, and she has a passion for travel. She frequently shares captivating travel snapshots with her fans, including memories from her European excursion. Just recently, Arisha Razi Khan treated her followers to photos from her latest trip to Dubai. She showcased a remarkable restaurant with breathtaking views and also shared images of delectable cuisines. Here, we have compiled some of these delightful pictures for your enjoyment.

