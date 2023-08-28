Arisha Razi stunning pictures from Dubai

Arisha Razi started her journey as a child actress.

Sara Razi also made a name for herself as a child star.

She generously shares her travel adventures with her fans, including her trip to Europe.

Advertisement

Arisha Razi is a well-known face in Pakistani TV, and her journey in the world of acting started when she was just a child. Her older sister, Sara Razi, also made a name for herself as a child star. Arisha Razi has graced the screens in hit dramas like “Dikhawa,” “Dil Pe Zakhm Khaye,” “Chauraha,” “Chanand Ki Pariyaan,” “Makafaat,” and “Tumhare Ishq Ke Naam.” Her fame is a result of not just her stunning looks but also her exceptional acting talent and captivating personality. On top of her acting career, she’s a successful social media influencer, boasting a following of over a million on Instagram.

In the past year, Arisha Razi Khan had an intimate family gathering to celebrate her Nikah, and the beautiful pictures from the occasion quickly gained attention. Arisha is an avid traveler, finding immense joy in exploring new places. She generously shares her travel adventures with her fans, including her trip to Europe. Recently, she’s been documenting her experiences in Dubai, sharing photos of the stunning places she’s visited and the delicious cuisines she’s indulged in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read