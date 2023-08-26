Arjun Kapoor’s Sweet Reaction to Malaika Arora’s Post Amid Breakup Rumours

Malaika and Arjun confirmed their relationship in 2019.

Arjun commented on Malaika’s post about her pet dog Casper.

Arjun called Casper the “real star of your life.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s relationship status has left their followers in a state of uncertainty, oscillating between being together and potentially breaking up. What was initially believed to be a breakup might have been a temporary disagreement between the couple.

In the midst of breakup speculations and Malaika’s enigmatic ‘change’ reference, Arjun Kapoor has engaged in Malaika’s post involving her pet dog Casper, with a blend of affectionate and mildly sarcastic remarks.

On the occasion of International Dog Day, Malaika posted an adorable video featuring her pet dog, “Celebrating International Dog Day with our favourite, Casper.” The furry creature is observed participating in different photo sessions with her in the video.

In response to the video, Arjun initially left a comment saying, “Handsome boy,” accompanied by heart eyes and fire emojis. He followed up with another comment, stating, “The real star of your life #casper,” Responding to his comment, expressing his admiration with heart-eyed emojis and a heart symbol. a fan wrote, “You both look good together. God bless you.” Another one commented, “thank God u both are together omg.” One fan asked Arjun, “@arjunkapoor you mean to say that you are not a star in her life?”

A comment from one of Malaika’s acquaintances appeared in the comments section. “Uffff cutieeee caspoooo.” Singer Sophie Choudry wrote, “Tia’s fave boy,” for Casper.

Reports about Arjun and Malaika’s separation emerged in the midst of rumors connecting Arjun to Kusha Kapila, who recently finalized her divorce from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. However, Kusha has categorically refuted these speculations.

Notably, it’s important to mention that although Arjun continues to follow Malaika on Instagram, Malaika has ceased following him. She has also unfollowed his sisters, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and is not among the followers of her father-in-law, producer Boney Kapoor.

Malaika and Arjun publicly confirmed their relationship in 2019. In an interview with Brides Today in April of this year, Malaika discussed the subject of marriage, “I think he is insanely wise for his age, and that he has a very deep and strong soul. He is someone who’s very liberated and extremely caring. I don’t think they make men like that anymore. I could go on and on, but I admire these qualities the most. I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it.”

