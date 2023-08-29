Arjun Rampal Says he wanted to break his guitar on Rock On director Abhishek Kapoor’s head

Arjun Rampal recalls the making of Rock On!!

He was initially hesitant to play the role of Joe.

Director Abhishek Kapoor had doubts about his suitability for the role.

Rock On! breathed life into the realm of rock music and camaraderie. The music claimed chart supremacy, newcomer Farhan Akhtar captured audience affection, and Arjun Rampal showcased a completely fresh persona.

As the film celebrates its 15th anniversary, actor Arjun Rampal experienced a wave of nostalgia. He reminisced about the dedication and endeavors invested behind the curtain to unite the movie and its diverse characters. Furthermore, he divulged intriguing insights about his casting as Joe in the movie.

In the movie Rock On!!, Arjun Rampal portrayed the character Joseph Mascarenhas. In a recent media conversation, the actor disclosed that he was instantly captivated by the script upon reading it.

“I still remember the moment when Farhan and I first discussed the film. We had already done Don (which Farhan Akhtar directed) together, and then we met at the launch of his magazine in Jodhpur, and he approached me with the idea of a script centered around a rock band. He believed I’d be the perfect fit for one of the characters named Joe. He said he’d have (director) get in touch with me. It was actually just a passing thing. But after reading the script he sent two days later, I was blown away. Joe’s character resonated with me deeply, and I immediately agreed to be a part of it,” recalled the actor.

Arjun Rampal shared that director Abhishek Kapoor, affectionately referred to as Gattu, initially had doubts about whether the actor from We Are Family could successfully portray the character.

“Gattu initially had doubts about my suitability for the role. He came home, saw me, and said, ‘I don’t know yaar, you have to be good looking to be Joe.’ I thought I was going to break my guitar on his head only,” the 50-year-old laughed.

He added, “I kind of gave him an impromptu audition then and there. I donned a moustache and shorts and we even did a couple of readings, after which he gave a nod. However, I don’t think he was that convinced, because he had a different kind of image of Joe in his mind. But, when we went on the set and I did a scene. He came into the van and hugged me to say, ‘You are my Joe’. And that was the moment.”

Regarding his professional commitments, Arjun Rampal’s recent appearance was in the movie “Dhaakad,” featuring Kangana Ranaut. His upcoming project includes Abbas-Mustan’s film “Penthouse,” in which he stars alongside Bobby Deol. Additionally, Arjun is involved in the making of the sports action film “Crakk,” which features Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez.

