Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoys his 76th birthday at ex Maria Shriver’s house

Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated his 76th birthday in superhero style by making a grand entry to his ex-wife Maria Shriver’s home.

The Hollywood icon and former California governor arrived at Shriver’s residence in a custom-made green Hummer that runs on vegetable oil.

While it is not confirmed if Shriver was present at the time of his arrival, their daughter Katherine, 33, warmly greeted him and joined in the birthday celebrations.

Katherine took to her Instagram to pay tribute to her father on his special day, sharing a throwback photo of them sharing a loving hug during her teenage years.

Along with Katherine, Schwarzenegger is a proud father to daughters Christina, 32, and sons Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25, all of whom he shares with Maria Shriver. Additionally, he has a son named Joseph Baena, 26, from an affair with the family’s former housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

In June, Maria Shriver was seen in public for the first time since Arnold disclosed personal details of his affair with Mildred Baena in the Netflix documentary “Arnold.” The documentary sheds light on how he shared the news of the affair with their four children.

Despite their past, it seems Arnold and Maria are finding ways to come together to celebrate important moments, such as birthdays, as a family.

