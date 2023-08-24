Arsalan Khan reveals his marriage played an important role in his success

Arsalan Khan, a talented and attractive actor from Pakistan’s television and film industry, embarked on his career with the movie “Zindagi Tamasha,” directed by Sarmad Khoosat. He has also been involved in notable TV projects such as “Nalaiq,” “Rang Mehal,” and “College Gate.” He honed his acting skills at Napa, where Zia Mohiuddin served as his instructor.

In a recent appearance on the show “Something Haute,” hosted by Amna Isani, Arsalan Khan discussed various aspects of his life and career. During the interview, he shared that his marriage to Hira Khan has played a significant role in his accomplishments. Khan expressed, “The year 2023 has been incredible for my career. I believe that getting married has truly placed me on the radar. There’s a saying that after marriage, your wife’s fortunes align with yours, opening new avenues. So, yes! After marriage, people started recognizing me and I began receiving offers.”

Reflecting on their first meeting, Arsalan Khan recounted, “Hira moved into my building, where I was living with actor Fawad Jalal. I was introduced to Hira through Hina Chaudhary, a model and actor. Interestingly, I wasn’t quite fond of Hira at first.”

Also Read Hira Khan surprise Arsalan Khan with a heartfelt marriage proposal, “Let’s get married!” Hira Khan is melting our hearts with her adorably sweet proposal. She...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.