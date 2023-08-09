Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut “Stardom” Feature Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar in Cameos?

Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh’s cinematic impact grows with the success of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

Dynamic duo Johar and Singh are set to share the screen as actors in a new project.

Aryan Khan’s web series “Stardom” to feature Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh.

Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh are creating a significant impact in the cinema world as their latest project, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” achieves remarkable success at the box office. As the romantic tale featuring Ranveer and Alia Bhatt continues to generate substantial earnings and capture audience affection, reports suggest that the dynamic pairing of the director and actor, Johar and Singh, are collaborating once more. However, there’s an interesting twist to this new endeavor!

As reported, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh are gearing up for their second collaboration, following their work on “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” In this new venture, their roles will diverge from the director and actor dynamics; instead, both Johar and Singh will share the screen as fellow actors. This unexpected twist marks a unique step forward in their partnership.

According to the source, Karan Johar and his close associate Rocky, also known as Ranveer Singh, are set to appear together in Aryan Khan’s inaugural web series, provisionally named ‘Stardom’. Aryan’s first directorial effort was titled ‘Stardom’. Regarding Karan and Ranveer, it’s been stated that the two recently filmed an extensive scene for Aryan Khan’s debut web series on Monday.

An insider from the Stardom production team revealed to Mid-Day that the lead actor of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” and the director were observed on the Stardom set, participating in the filming of a party scene. Sharing insights on this, the source disclosed that the source revealed, “Karan and Ranveer reported on the set around 2 pm. The duo shot for a grand party sequence at Imperial Palace Hotel in Goregaon. The filming went on for the next eight hours, with the cast and crew calling it a day only by 10 pm.”

Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, is poised to embark on his directorial journey with “Stardom.” Crafted and helmed by Aryan himself, the six-episode web series will delve into the extravagant realm of Bollywood, presenting a fictionalized portrayal. Sources from the industry suggest that Aryan Khan is anticipated to conclude his debut directorial project, possibly by November.

