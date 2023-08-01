Asim Abbasi set to helm an episode of ‘The Famous Five’ series

Asim Abbasi to direct the highly awaited second episode of “The Famous Five.”

The series is based on Enid Blyton’s beloved tales.

The show is co-produced with Germany’s ZDF.

Acclaimed filmmaker Asim Abbasi is set to direct the much-anticipated second episode of the highly awaited series, The Famous Five, as confirmed by sources.

Based on Enid Blyton’s beloved tales, the show features a talented cast, including Diana Babnicova as George, Elliott Rose as Julian, Kit Rakusen as Dick, and Flora Jacoby Richardson as Anne. The team of adventurers also includes Kip, the Bearded Collie Cross, portraying Timmy the dog.

With Abbasi taking the helm for the second episode, expectations are high for an equally thrilling and captivating installment. He expressed his excitement on Instagram, saying, “Psyched to be part of this re-imagining, to go back in time and jolt awake the inner child, and (finally!) direct something that my boy can watch. This one’s for you, kid.”

A co-production with Germany’s ZDF and executive produced by Nicolas Winding Refn and Matthew Read, the series will follow the daring young explorers on action-packed adventures filled with mysteries, dangers, and secrets. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the South West of the UK, the show promises to captivate audiences with its modern take on the classic tales and the strong bond of camaraderie between the brave young heroes.

Joining the main cast are Jack Gleeson, infamous for his role as Joffrey Baratheon in Game of Thrones, as Wentworth, Ann Akinjirin (Moon Knight, I May Destroy You) as Fanny, James Lance (Ted Lasso, Bronson) as Quentin, and Diana Quick (Father Brown, Forever Young, Houdini and Doyle) as Mrs. Wentworth. BBC Studios, with a minority stake in Moonage Pictures, the production company behind The Famous Five, will handle international distribution. The series has already been presold to France’s TF1, indicating its global appeal and the excitement it has generated.

