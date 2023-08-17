Autopsy Details Linking Lisa Marie Presley & Elvis Presley Raise Questions

Lisa Marie Presley, the sole offspring of Elvis Presley, passed away at 54 years old earlier this year in January.

Her demise occurred a mere two days after her appearance at the Golden Globes, where her sudden death was initially attributed to cardiac arrest. However, subsequent revelations unveiled that the singer’s passing was caused by complications stemming from a bariatric surgery she underwent years prior, leading to the “obstruction of her small bowels.”

Lisa Marie was merely nine years old when the King of Rock & Roll was discovered unconscious in a bathroom within his Graceland mansion on August 16, 1977, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Elvis suffered a fatal heart attack at the age of 42. Furthermore, Elvis’s mother, Gladys Presley, passed away almost exactly 19 years before her son, succumbed at the tender age of 46. Additionally, several of Lisa Marie’s three brothers also met untimely ends due to heart or liver-related issues, all occurring between the ages of 46 and 58. Sally Hoedel, an Elvis historian and biographer, who extensively investigated the Presley family’s medical history for her book “Elvis: Destined to Die Young,” indicated that the singer’s fate was significantly influenced by his maternal lineage.

Hoedel revealed that Lisa Marie’s bariatric surgery was connected to more than just weight loss. Similar to Elvis, Lisa Marie grappled with persistent digestive and bowel problems throughout her life.

The biographer highlighted that Lisa Marie often referred to these issues as a “chronic Presley problem,” tracing its origins back to her childhood. She further pointed out that Lisa Marie did not seek earlier medical intervention due to the issues having plagued her since her early years.

Hoedel emphasized that these digestive problems were evident even during Elvis’s toddler and adolescent years, preceding his fame and the introduction of prescription medication. Lisa Marie’s personal testimonies echoed the same, confirming the persistence of these problems since her childhood.

