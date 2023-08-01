Ayeza Khan get praises from her latest drama character Mubashira

Ayeza Khan looks stunning in Bridal picture
Ayeza Khan recently took to Instagram to share a breathtaking bridal picture....
Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali! Fans are eagerly anticipating this much-awaited show, as it marks the first time Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali are working together, sending their fans into a frenzy of excitement.
In the drama, Ayeza Khan takes on the role of Mubashira, a strong and determined character. The chemistry between the two stars promises to be electrifying, and fans can’t wait to witness their on-screen magic.
With the highly talented Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali teaming up for the first time, it’s no wonder that everyone is looking forward to this captivating and unforgettable series.
