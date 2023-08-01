Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday Shine in Dream Girl 2 Trailer with Funny Twists

Dream Girl 2 is a comedy film directed by Raaj Shaandilya.

It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl.

Dream Girl 2, featuring Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana, has been making waves since its announcement. With fans eagerly anticipating their first-time collaboration, the makers have already treated the audience with an official teaser and a humorous promo featuring Ananya and her father Chunky Panday.

The highly awaited trailer was released on August 1, and from the glimpse provided, the film seems poised to exceed all expectations, promising an exceptional cinematic experience. The trailer has been receiving an overwhelming response and garnering much love and attention on social media.

The highly anticipated trailer of Dream Girl 2 has been released, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the role of Pooja.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to experiencing Pooja’s character through the song ‘Dil Ka Telephone,’ which promises to take them on a delightful journey filled with love, laughter, and unexpected twists.

Ayushmann shared the trailer with a message, “Life ki sabse dangerous performance dene jaa raha hoon, pyaar zaroor dena! #DreamGirl2Trailer Out Now! #25AugustHigaMast #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 25th August.” Ananya shared, “Dream Girl ki duniya mein get ready for a rib-tickling kahaani of your sapnon ki rani!”

Karam (Ayushmann Khurrana) hails from the small town of Mathura and is struggling to make his mark in life. Faced with obstacles, he discovers an extraordinary talent for singing in a female voice, transforming into the persona of Pooja.

Karam resides with his father and frequently borrows money from others. Meanwhile, he is in love with a girl (Ananya Panday) whose father desires to see her married and settled in a comfortable life.

The trailer showcases Ayushmann taking on amusing challenges as Pooja, leading to a comedy of errors and wild chaos in Karam/Pooja’s life, making it even more hilarious.

Raaj Shaandilya’s directorial Dream Girl 2 will witness Ayushmann Khurrana’s first-ever on-screen partnership with Ananya Panday.

The film’s ensemble cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz in significant roles. Set to hit theaters on August 25, 2023, Dream Girl 2 promises an exciting lineup of talented actors.

