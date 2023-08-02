Ayushmann Khurrana is preparing for the release of his upcoming comedy-drama film, “Dream Girl 2,” which is one of the most highly anticipated sequels of the year, co-starring Ananya Panday. The official trailer of the film was released at a launch event in Mumbai. During the event, Ayushmann candidly addressed the box office failure of his recent release, “An Action Hero,” attributing it to poor timing. He expressed his belief in the film’s eventual acceptance and praised the creative process behind it.

At the trailer launch, Ayushmann stated, “It’s like a jigsaw puzzle; you need to fit into the puzzle. The timing was not right, maybe. The process is very important. As an actor, if you understand the process and enjoy it, I believe that the film will get its due in the long term, and it is also about longevity. Even if a film doesn’t work initially, it will eventually receive love.”

From the trailer, it is evident that Ayushmann will portray two distinct characters, with his character Karam transforming into Pooja to showcase his singing talent to the world. Ananya plays his love interest, whose family pressures her for marriage.

The movie, presented by Ekta Kapoor’s production house Balaji Motion Pictures, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and features a stellar supporting cast, including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, and others. “Dream Girl 2” is set to hit theatres on August 25th.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.