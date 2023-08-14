Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap’s Adorable Pani Da Rang Sing-Along

Actress Surveen Chawla, who has starred in various films such as Hate Story 2 and Creature 3D, celebrated her birthday on August 1. The birthday festivities included actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap, who engaged in joyful celebrations. The couple sang Ayushmann’s renowned and melodious track, Pani Da Rang from the movie Vicky Donor. Tahira Kashyap shared a glimpse of this delightful moment on her Instagram Stories. Let’s take a closer look.

Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his roles in films like Andhadhun and Badhai Ho, was recently spotted at actress Surveen Chawla’s birthday party. During the event, both he and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, rendered one of Khurrana’s most beloved songs, Pani Da Rang from the film Vicky Donor. Interestingly, there was a moment when Kashyap felt she missed a beat, and Khurrana tenderly held her hand, resulting in the couple blushing. The video capturing this heartwarming scene was shared by Kashyap on her Instagram Stories.

In another video reshared by Ayushmann on his Instagram Stories, he is seen singing the song “Mera Mann Kehne Laga” from the film Nautanki Saala. The original caption noted, “What a joyful singing session this was! Loved every moment.” Khurrana shared the video and added, “Happy birthday Surveen Chawla. Though she isn’t in the frame.”

Ayushmann and Tahira Kashyap were childhood friends and sweethearts who tied the knot in 2010. Kashyap is a recognized writer, director, and producer. The couple is blessed with a daughter and a son.

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for his upcoming release, Dream Girl 2, scheduled for August 25. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film features Khurrana alongside Ananya Panday, Anu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Asrani. Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 hit film Dream Girl, in which Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha played pivotal roles. Interestingly, the audience is eagerly anticipating this comedy-drama as the versatile actor will be portraying the character of Pooja, a woman.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.