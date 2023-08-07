Barbie box office collection – Makes history with $1 billion at the box office

In a truly exhilarating turn of events, the much-anticipated film “Barbie” has unequivocally answered the billion-dollar question with an emphatic “yes.”
In an astonishingly short span of just under three weeks since its release, the cinematic creation of writer-director Greta Gerwig has amassed a staggering $1.03 billion in global box office earnings, a figure officially confirmed by Warner Bros. These numbers not only solidify the film’s position as a blockbuster but also mark a momentous achievement for Gerwig herself, as she becomes the first female director to independently helm a movie that crosses the billion-dollar mark.
It comes as no great surprise that “Barbie” has managed to achieve such remarkable success. As one half of the widely-discussed and shared “Barbenheimer” sensation, the film’s popularity was already buzzing even before its release. Now, as it stands triumphantly in its own right, the extraordinary triumph of the doll’s journey to the silver screen is indeed a foreseeable outcome.
“I’ve been in this game for 30 years and the Barbie and Barbenheimer phenomenon is as unprecedented as it was unpredictable,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.
According to Dergarabedian, only about 50 films in history, unadjusted for inflation, have hit the billion-dollar mark.
He added the movie’s marketing campaign was the first hint “Barbie” would be a box office smash. “The marketing campaign for ‘Barbie’ set into motion a chain of events that led to the word ‘Barbenheimer’ being added to the popular lexicon by virtue of its shared release date with ‘Oppenheimer,’ and that’s when we all knew something very special and unique was going to create a much bigger than expected outcome for the film not only for the opening weekend, but for its global run in theaters.”
In an interview with Collider last month, Margot Robbie — who produced the movie in addition to playing the titular character — shared a premonition she had at a greenlight meeting with studios.
“I think I told them they’d make a billion dollars which, maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make!” she said.
“Barbie” was distributed by Warner Bros., which is owned by CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.
