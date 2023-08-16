Barbie: Margot Robbie to earn $50 million if film grosses $1 billion

Barbie is a fantasy-comedy film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The hit adventure movie has been directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig.

The fantasy-comedy movie called Barbie has become really popular all over the world.

The fantasy-comedy movie called Barbie has become really popular all over the world. People got excited about it before it even came out, and it made a lot of money in theaters.

The movie brought back a trend called Barbiecore, and people talked a lot about it after it was released. It earned more than $1 billion all around the world and is now considered a big success in movie history.

In the movie directed by Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling play Barbie and Ken. Because the movie did really well, let's see how much money Robbie will earn. She's not just an actor in the movie; she's also a producer, so she'll make money from her salary and a share of the extra money the movie made.

As reported by Variety, Margot Robbie is set to earn about $50 million for her role in the Barbie movie. This includes her salary and extra money based on how well the movie does in theaters. The movie Barbie made a lot of money, around $1.18 billion from people going to see it all over the world. It keeps making money even after it came out on July 21, 2023, along with another movie called Oppenheimer.