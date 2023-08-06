Barbie’ Sequel In Progress With Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling?

The Barbie film, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has achieved immense success in its opening week, raising questions about the possibility of a sequel to the Greta Gerwig-directed movie.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the film is on the verge of reaching the remarkable milestone of $1 billion at the worldwide box office, having surpassed $900 million by August 3, 2023.

Beyond its box office triumph, the movie has become a cultural phenomenon, thanks to its clever marketing strategies.

Meanwhile, Paramount Pictures has already announced a sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem a week prior to its theatrical release.

However, the fate of a Barbie sequel hangs in the balance due to a significant reason. The writers and actors are currently on strike, leading to a halt in major production and promotion of any projects. The Barbie movie falls under Warner Bros.’ umbrella, which has also been severely impacted by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Should the opportunity for a sequel arise, THR reports that it might not see the return of Robbie, Gosling, or even the critically-acclaimed director, Greta Gerwig.

In an interview with the New York Times, Gerwig expressed uncertainty about the possibility of a second movie, stating, “At this moment, it’s all I’ve got. I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

Furthermore, Robbie is not obligated to reprise her titular role but may return as a producer if she chooses. On the other hand, Gosling has no deal for a sequel.

