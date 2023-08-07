Face Tattoos In Hip-Hop: Lil Wayne Reflects On His Role In The Trend
Greta Gerwig’s movie about the Mattel doll, ‘Barbie,’ earned over $1 billion at the box office. This makes it the first movie directed only by a woman to reach this milestone, despite having a budget of around $145 million.
Over the weekend, the movie earned an extra $127 million from international theaters, making its total earnings worldwide reach $1.03 billion.
People from the movie studio are calling the film’s success “Barbillion.” The movie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.
It reached $400 million in the US and $500 million in other countries faster than any other movie from the studio, even beating the Harry Potter films.
Jeff Goldstein and Andrew Cripps, who oversee domestic and international distribution for makers Warner Bros, said in a joint statement: “As distribution chiefs, we’re not often rendered speechless by a film’s performance, but Barbillion has blown even our most optimistic predictions out of the water.”
The heads of Warner Bros, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, praised director Greta in a statement. Greta co-wrote ‘Barbie’ with her husband Noah Baumbach.
They said the milestone “is testament to her brilliance and to her commitment to deliver a movie that Barbie fans of every age want to see on the big screen”.
‘Barbie’ is behind three other movies directed by women in terms of earnings: ‘Frozen’ made $1.3 billion, ‘Frozen 2’ earned $1.45 billion (both co-directed by Jennifer Lee), and ‘Captain Marvel’ brought in $1.1 billion (co-directed by Anna Boden).
