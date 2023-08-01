Bebe Rexha and her boyfriend call it quits after ‘weight’ comment?

Two weeks prior to the show, Bebe Rexha shared screengrabs of her text messages with Safyari on her Instagram. The messages said that Keyan Safyari was attempting to explain his perspective of the situation.

The man wrote that “Hey. I never said you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you. In fact, I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you.” However, the Emmy award-winning Cinematographer was quick to pen down that he was being honest about her looks.

He wrote that he always said that he would be honest with her. “That was the conversation we were having and you asked…” the text continued. “Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changed. Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok?” the text read.

