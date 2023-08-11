Behroze Sabzwari On Refusing Anti-Pakistan Indian Film

Behroze Sabzwari, a seasoned and celebrated actor known for his outstanding performances in both television and film, boasts a diverse and extensive career that spans many years. He has garnered a dedicated fan base that admires not only his acting abilities but also his insights into various societal issues.

Two of his most iconic roles, Nosha and Qabacha from the shows Khuda Ki Basti and Tanhayan, have deeply resonated with viewers, leaving a lasting impression. Currently captivating audiences with his portrayal of Basharat in the popular TV drama Yunhi, Sabzwari continues to captivate the screen with his undeniable talent.

His influence has extended beyond Pakistan’s borders, reaching India, where his legendary characters have earned him a substantial following. In a recent appearance on Momin Saqib’s show Had Kardi, he shared anecdotes about encounters with Indian celebrities and his experiences within the Indian entertainment scene. He recounted a chance meeting with the Khan family in London, where he encountered Sohail Khan and Salman Khan’s mother. Reflecting on the encounter, he humbly expressed, “His mother recognized me, which is a significant moment. I am a fan of Salman Khan.”

Amid the luminaries of Bollywood, Sabzwari reminisced about the iconic Raj Kapoor. “A team from our television industry was invited to Sharjah for a cricket match. I couldn’t attend due to a Pak-China co-production in China. Raj Kapoor met the actors; he also offered a film to Shehnaz Sheikh.” Kapoor’s warmth and generosity left an enduring impression on him, as he shared, “Raj Kapoor told the actors, ‘Whenever Qabacha (Behroze Sabzwari) visits India, he will be my guest.’ It’s truly remarkable.”

While connections with Bollywood figures like Kapoor are significant, personal friendships formed across borders are equally cherished. Sabzwari fondly spoke of his camaraderie with Indian comedian Johnny Lever. “I developed a strong friendship with Johnny. He spotted me in an Indian hotel while I was walking with my wife. Someone hugged me from behind, shouting, ‘Qabacha Bhai, when did you arrive?’ He joined us, we spent eight hours together. He treated us to food, made us laugh, and we had a wonderful time.” Sabzwari’s account illustrated the power of shared humour that transcends geographical boundaries.

Despite offers from the Indian film industry, Behroze Sabzwari remained committed to his principles. He candidly shared how he declined a role due to its portrayal of a Pakistani politician in a negative light. His deep love and respect for his country guided his decision, exemplifying his unwavering dedication to upholding his integrity and values through his craft. “To be completely honest, I never received a proper invitation. Once, I was offered a film in which I was to play a politician’s role. I immediately declined. It had an anti-Pakistan stance. This country has given me everything I have. I’ve lived here, and I’ll pass away here,” Sabzwari asserted.

His interactions with Bollywood luminaries, candid relationships with Indian friends, and principled stance on his roles not only showcase his talent but also reveal his character. A genuine icon in every sense, his legacy serves as an inspiring example of how art can bridge gaps and forge connections, uniting people of diverse backgrounds through shared narratives and emotions.

