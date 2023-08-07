Behroze Sabzwari open about his Indian Film Offers and Fan Following

Behroze Sabzwari is a highly skilled and experienced actor from Pakistan.

Behroze Sabzwari is a highly skilled and experienced actor from Pakistan, known for his work in TV shows and movies. He’s gained a significant following of fans who really admire his acting abilities. Two of his most well-known roles are Nosha and Qabacha from the shows “Khuda Ki Basti” and “Tanhayan.” People hold him in high regard and appreciate his perspectives on different social matters. At the moment, Behroze Sabzwari can be seen on the popular TV drama “Yunhi,” broadcast. Fans are really enjoying his portrayal of the character Basharat in the show.

Recently, he appeared in Momin Saqib’s show Had Kardi where he talked about his fan following in India because of his iconic characters like Qabacha. Talking about meeting Salman Khan’s mother, he said, “I am Salman Khan’s fan, we (Sohail Khan & me) were in the same store in London when I met Sohail, he was with his mother and sister, I met with him and asked to greet his mother, his mother met with me and she recognized me as well which is a big thing”.

Talking about Raj Kapoor, he said, “The team from our television industry was invited to Sharjah for a cricket match, I could not go because I was in China for a Pak-China co-production, Raj Kapoor met with all the actors, he also offered the film to Shehnaz Sheikh. Raj Kapoor said to the actors, ‘Whenever Qabacha (Behroze Sabzwari) will come to India, he will be my guest’, can you imagine? It’s a big thing”

Talking about having best friends in India, Behroze Sabzwari said, “I developed a very good friendship with Johnny Lever, he saw me in an Indian hotel when I was walking with my wife, someone hugged me from the back and shouted Qabacha Bhai when did you come. He came to us, we sat for eight hours, he bought food for us, he made us laugh, and we had a great time”

When discussing an offer he received from India, he mentioned that he turned it down. The role he was offered was that of a politician, and the character involved demeaning Pakistan. He explained that he couldn’t take on a role that went against his feelings for his country, so he declined the offer.

