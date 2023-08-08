Cillian Murphy says Oppenheimer was naïve to think atomic bomb would end wars
Cillian Murphy called J Robert naïve that he could stop wars by...
The 26-year-old model, who found out she had Lyme disease in 2012, recently said she’s feeling much better after more than ten years of feeling sick but not looking sick. Now, she’s sharing more news about her health.
She went on TikTok and posted different pictures. Some showed her getting medicine through a tube, some showed her snuggling with her puppy Miss Beans, and there were also some papers about her health.
She captioned the post: “Me n miss beans taking our mental health walk in between treatments (i know i look sick u dont have to tell me twice ok!!)
“And no i wasnt in rehab and no i dont do drugs so we can all drop it now that ive filled you in love you (sic)”
Her fans offered messages of support, with one person insisted she should have needed to explain her situation.
The follower wrote: “Oh Bella I’m so sorry you had to explain yourself. Just get better. Wishing you all the healing in the world.”
During the weekend, Bella used Instagram to talk about her struggle with health and getting better. She showed pictures of her medical papers and different ways she’s getting treated.
In a lengthy post, she said: “the little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself [heart emoji]
“Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me , never leaving my side, protecting, supporting , but most of all, believing me through all of this
“Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain.
“To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever.
“one thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, [heart emoji] and 2:I wouldn’t change anything for the world.
“If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today. (sic)”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.