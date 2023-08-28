Ben Barnes Shares Joyful Birthday Greetings For Jessie Mei Li

Ben Barnes, known for his role as the formidable Darkling in the popular Netflix fantasy series Shadow and Bone, shared a nostalgic gesture to celebrate his fellow cast member Jessie Mei Li’s 28th birthday.

On Saturday, August 27, the 41-year-old actor posted an endearing photograph on his Instagram. The picture showcased the pair during the filming of the second season of the Netflix series, adorned with an animated “Happy Birthday” banner. Adapted from Leigh Bardugo’s YA fantasy novel of the same title, Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li as the central character, Alina Starkov. The show has already completed two seasons on the streaming platform.

As the future of the third season remains uncertain due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strike, fans await news of the series continuation.

Ben Barnes and Jessie Mei Li exhibit exceptional chemistry both on-screen and off-screen, evident in their promotional events and interviews related to the show. Their playful interactions on social media have provided glimpses into their camaraderie, including a lighthearted prank video where Li tricked Barnes. Numerous snapshots from their filming days feature them posing together in charming scenes. Observers have even started speculating about a potential secret romance between the two, given their flirtatious behavior during a press conference for the second season.

Advertisement

A TikTok video captured the co-stars seated side by side, sharing laughter and smiles in between interviews. The video highlighted their physical rapport, with one fan noting that Barnes’s “love language is physical touch.” Another fan playfully commented at the time, “Imagine having someone so attracted to you that they CANNOT physically stay away from you and will try anything to get close, even with their PINKY,” as reported by The Sun.

Also Read Ben Barnes, talks about his reappearance in Marvel Ben Barnes played Jigsaw in Netflix's Marvel series The Punisher. He was...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.